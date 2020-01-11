Decorated J&K Cop Caught With Hizbul Terrorists On Way To Delhi

Safety officers caught Davinder Singh and terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Freeway. (File)

Srinagar:

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer adorned with the President’s medal for bravery was caught on Saturday with two terrorists, travelling in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Freeway. The terrorists have been on their solution to Delhi, police sources mentioned.

Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police posted on the delicate Srinagar Worldwide airport was caught at Wanpoh within the Kulgam district with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu. Babu is accused of being concerned within the killing of 11 non-local staff together with truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November final 12 months.

The sequence of killings have been carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and goal Kashmir’s apple business after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing by the central authorities in August.

Police sources say they have been monitoring Naveed Babu’s actions and his location was traced after he made a cellphone name to his brother.

The police intercepted a car through which the Hizbul terrorist, who can be a former Particular Police Official (SPO), his confederate Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh have been travelling at Wanpoh.

Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 final 12 months.

After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out a number of raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered an enormous cache of arms and ammunition stashed by Singh and different terrorists.

At Davinder Singh’s dwelling in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. One other AK rifle and a pistol have been recovered based mostly on Naveed Babu’s confession.

Police sources say investigations are underway to seek out out why the terrorists have been going to Delhi with the assistance of a police officer.

Sources say Davinder Singh was absent from responsibility right now and had utilized for 4 days depart from tomorrow.

Davinder Singh had shot into highlight after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament assault convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had requested him to accompany a parliament assault accused to Delhi and organize his keep there.