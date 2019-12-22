Deemo II Announced With a Melodic Teaser Trailer

Rayark Inc. has introduced Deemo II for unspecified platforms with a one-minute teaser trailer that includes stunning visuals and music. The accompanying description factors customers to the sport’s official web site however it presently has no additional info.

With out additional ado, try the trailer beneath.

Taiwan-based Rayark launched the unique sport, Deemo: Final Recital, in 2013. It was later ported over to the HEARALPUBLICIST Vita in Japan and finally made its option to the West. The developer later teamed up with Sony Music Leisure Japan to launch Deemo Reborn for the PS4 and PS VR.

The rhythm online game follows the story of a lady named Alice who falls from the sky. She then encounters the mysterious pianist Deemo, who helps her return to her world.

An official overview is as follows:

A lady who fell from the skies and misplaced her previous. Deemo who performs the piano on their own on the planet of the treehouse. An unintended encounter between the 2. The music flows because the fingers hit the piano keys.

The beginning of a fairytale journey has begun. ‘Before turning to leave, don’t overlook to say one final goodbye.’

Deemo is a wonderful sport that launched to optimistic critic and consumer critiques throughout all platforms. A sequel is greater than welcome and we’re blissful to see it taking place.

We’ll replace our readers when we have now extra info. Within the meantime, share your ideas on the teaser with us beneath and tell us should you’re trying ahead to Deemo II.