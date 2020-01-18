Deepa Anappara, Gill Hornby and Jeanine Cummins: This week’s best new fiction

By Max Davidson and Hephzibah Anderson and Anthony Cummins

January 18, 2020

Djinn Patrol On The Purple Line

Deepa Anappara Chatto & Windus £14.99

Deepa Anappara’s richly textured and delightfully noticed debut evokes the sights and sounds of a sprawling Indian metropolis.

Each element rings true, from the mangy canine known as Samosa to the kindly eccentric giving ragamuffin boys chocolate bars. Day-to-day life within the slums has such vitality that you just instantly heat to the residents, with their resilience and dry humour.

However horrors are lurking within the wings, and it’s only because of the detective work of a resourceful nine-year-old boy that the size of these horrors turns into clear.

Max Davidson

Miss Austen

Gill Hornby Century £12.99

You don’t should be a card-carrying ‘Janeite’ to get excited by the prospect of a cache of letters from the creator of Satisfaction And Prejudice. Sadly, no such treasure trove exists, most of Austen’s epistolary output having been burnt by her doting older sister, Cassandra.

Simply why Cassandra did this – and why she waited till Jane had been useless for 23 years – is the thriller on the coronary heart of this transferring, typically humorous novel.

Richly imagined and spryly advised, it reinstates neglected Cassandra as an important individual in Jane’s life, reimagining a few of these misplaced letters as an added bonus.

Hephzibah Anderson

American Filth

Jeanine Cummins Tinder Press £14.99

This punchy page-turner follows Lydia and eight-year-old Luca, a Mexican mom and son on the run after a drug cartel massacres 16 members of their household, together with Lydia’s husband, a reporter who uncovered the cartel’s kingpin.

Their ensuing 2,000-mile odyssey to the US places them within the firm of huge numbers of others displaced by violence in Latin America.

Swept up by their hazardous, heart-wrenching trek, you’ll be able to simply forgive the self-congratulatory air that hangs over the novel’s need to lift consciousness of urgent social points.

Anthony Cummins