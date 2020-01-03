Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya Qualify For Asian Wrestling Championships

Tokyo 2020 certain wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya as soon as once more proved their mettle as they certified for the Senior Asian Championships to be held in New Delhi from February 17-23. The trials have been held on the Ok.D Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium on Friday. Deepak Punia, who’s contemporary from a string of fine performances which led to him turning into World No.1 and UWW Junior Athlete of the 12 months, has had an ideal begin to 2020 as he certified within the 86kg freestyle class by defeating 2014 Commonwealth Video games (CWG) bronze medallist Pawan Kumar.

Ravi Dahiya additionally managed to qualify within the 57kg weight class when he dominated Pankaj of Air Pressure, defeating him with a rating of 10-Zero.

“I am feeling very confident and I am hoping to continue with my good form. My goal and dream is to win the ultimate prize in Olympics, but for that I have to consistently perform and be on top of my game in the all upcoming international competitions,” Deepak Punia stated in a press release.

“I enjoy wrestling and I am currently enjoying the best time of my wrestling career so far. I am hoping to continue this momentum and try and win as many medals for India as I can, including Olympics. I promise that I will give everything to get that Olympic medal,” Ravi added.