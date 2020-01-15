Deepika lost a big film before getting YJHD: Things happen for a reason (Throwback)

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Bunny and Naina – two characters who nonetheless rule the hearts of many and recollections of them are nonetheless recent in minds of much more! Sure, we’re speaking in regards to the 2013 hit ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’, the movie which received Deepika Padukone immense reward for taking part in the coy Naina who falls in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s outgoing character Bunny.

Little question at the moment she is Bollywood’s it woman, however Deepika has had her personal share of struggles and heartbreaks. YJHD turned out to be an enormous success however there’s an amusing story connected to it for Deepika.

The actress made her debut reverse Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007 and was nonetheless exploring herself within the discipline. Similar to each actor she too had a aim for self and was supplied a movie that she thought would have bolstered her resume in B-town.

Deepika’s story behind getting YJHD

Whereas she did not reveal the identify of the movie upfront however in a clandestine method, the ‘Cocktail’ star stated had in an interview stated, “I was offered a film which I never expected and at that point, I felt that film would have done a lot for my career by just being part of the film.”

An excessive amount of of her pleasure, she even had a tête-à-têtewith the producer who was constructive about having her within the movie and guaranteed Deepika that when the opposite actor is again, she can be intimidated.

Nonetheless, seems that destiny had its plan and the 34-year-old disclosed, “I suddenly found out that I was no more in that film, basically there has been some sort of a swap.”

Issues occur for a motive, she says

“Then, I ended up doing a film ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ that I am so happy of doing. The film fell into my lap. It’s the best thing that would have happened to me. It’s a classic example of when things happen they happen for a reason,” she stated in an interview with Famously Filmfare.

When requested what occurred to the opposite movie, Deepika dodged saying, “You know what happened.”

After spending over a decade within the enterprise, the actress turned a part of quite a few attention-grabbing movies like ‘Chennai Specific’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Piku’ amongst others.

Deepika’s JNU controversy

Of late, the actress has been caught in an argument after she made a shock go to to Jawaharlal Nehru College earlier this month and stood with protesting college students which created a nationwide uproar. Celebrities too expressed their help for her whereas some had dissenting views.

Deepika Padukone at JNUTwitter

Most not too long ago, she starred in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ primarily based on the lifetime of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie launched final Friday.