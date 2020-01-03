Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often wear each other’s shoes, Chhapaak star admits

Deepika and Ranbir to reunite for a particular trigger













Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she and her husband Ranveer Singh usually put on one another’s sneakers. The Chhapaak star has disclosed this on The Kapil Sharma Present.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have left no stone unturned to present couple targets with their tremendous cute relationship. Wherever they’re noticed in public, they find yourself giving us some stunning moments. Be it on a crimson carpet or celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, they ensure that to supply one thing completely different.

As of late, Deepika Padukone is busy selling her upcoming film Chhapaak and visiting varied TV channels for its publicity. The actress lately made a go to to The Kapil Sharma Present, when she shared some amusing insights from her relationship with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone on The Kapil Sharma PresentPR Handout

Deepika Padukone on carrying husband’s sneakers

The rumours concerning the couple exchanging one another’s footwear have been doing rounds for a while now. When Kapil Sharma requested about it, Deepika Padukone admitted and mentioned that married life isn’t any enjoyable when you do not share and change private issues. She shared, “Yes! This is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other’s shoes.”

Deepika Padukone admits stealing cash from Ranveer’s purse

Kapil Sharma enquired her whether or not she does all primary family chores housewife does. Deepika Padukone replied, “Yes! I buy milk daily for the house and also prepare daily, weekly and monthly lists of grocery shopping.” Later, he requested if she secretly takes cash from her husbands’ purse to which Deepika replied, “Yes! Like any other normal housewife, I sometimes take money from his purse.”

Deepika Padukone on The Kapil Sharma PresentPR Handout

Chhapaak launch in theatres

Nonetheless, Chhapaak (transl. Splash) is a social drama movie, primarily based on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor. Deepika Padukone has performed the lead position, moreover co-produced the movie with Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar, who has additionally directed it. The film that includes Vikrant Massey alongside DP is scheduled for worldwide launch on January 10.