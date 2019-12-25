Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Christmas is All Things Love as They Pose in an Adorable Embrace For the Festive Celebration (View Pics)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Christmas (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Christmas selfies and photos are all over the place and simply once we have been considering what's one among Bollywood's cutest couple doing on this big day, the duo determined to offer us a glimpse of their celebrations. Sure, we're speaking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Whereas Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been busy adorning Christmas cookies and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been throwing a celebratory bash, Ranveer-Deepika determined to maintain issues cosy and romantic this Christmas.

The duo twinned in crimson and posed in an cute embrace towards the backdrop of a superbly embellished Christmas tree and wished their followers for Xmas. Sharing two separate photos, the duo as at all times gained our hearts with their cute captions. Whereas Deepika wrote, "Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!", we love how Ranveer saved issues easy and went for the perfect Christmas track line, "All I Want for Christmas".

Verify Out Deepika Padukone’s Publish Right here:

Verify Out Ranveer Singh’s Publish Right here:

Ranveer-Deepika are certainly couple targets in the case of posing. The couple seemed extraordinarily cute in crimson and we will not wait to see some extra photos from their Christmas bash. On the work entrance, Deepika is actually gearing up for an awesome New 12 months on condition that one of the crucial formidable movies of her profession, Chhapaak is all set to launch on January 10, 2020. As for Ranveer, his much-talked-about movie with Kabir Khan, ’83 is ready for an April launch.