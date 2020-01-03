Deepika Padukone finally reacts on erasing ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s tattoo

Deepika Padukone selling ChhapaakInstagram

Deepika Padukone’s a lot talked about tattoo that she painted behind her neck whereas she was she in relationship with Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has lastly been erased. Effectively, no less than the photographs surfacing on the web in latest instances say so.

Followers have at all times been curious to learn about Deepika Padukone’s equation along with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the 2 have been fairly cordial to one another even after parting methods. The duo even went onto do movies and commercials collectively which clearly states that the 2 have buried the hatchet.

However when Deepika was snapped throughout a latest occasion, followers could not discover her tattoo within the footage that went viral and so we now have lastly bought her response on the identical. In an interplay with Koimoi.com, Deepika answered among the most requested questions on her on Google and reacted to eradicating RK’s tattoo from the again of her neck.

When Deepika was requested how she eliminated the ‘RK’ tattoo (which was the initials of her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor) from her neck, she did not say a phrase and simply winked on the digital camera. Try her response proper right here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for 2 years. Deepika was single for a very long time till she married her Ramleela co-star Ranveer Singh. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress is all set for her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ primarily based on the lifetime of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is slated to launch on the 10th of January 2020.