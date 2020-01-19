Deepika Padukone hit new low by commercialising Malti’s look from Chhapaak with TikTok challenge?

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Actress Deepika Padukone has disenchanted many followers on social media along with her TikTok problem. Individuals have mentioned that she is hitting a brand new low by commercializing Malti’s look from Chhapaak after her notorious JNU go to.

Deepika Padukone prolonged her assist to the JNU college students’ protest in Delhi days earlier than the discharge of Chhapaak. Her transfer backfired because the film bombed on the field workplace. However she doesn’t appear to have discovered a lesson as she has gone on to strive one other train by a TikTok problem.

In the course of the promotions of the film, Deepika Padukone met a number of influences on TikTok. One of many movies is now creating headlines for all mistaken causes. Within the video, the actress is difficult a TikTok star with the deal with @faby_makeupartist to recreate three of her favorite seems to be from the film.

Laxmi Agarwal (left) and Deepika Padukone.Twitter

Within the video, Deepika Padukone is seen saying, “I want to challenge Faby with three of my favourite looks. The first one is Om Shanthi Om. The second is Piku and third one is Malti from Chhapaak.” Faby is seen replying, “Ok cool! Let’s do it.” Later, she tries all of the three seems to be challenged by DP.

What has upset the folks on social media is the look of Malti from Chhapaak, which is predicated on the lifetime of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid assault survivor. They mentioned that after mocking Laxmi by her PR stunts in JNU, Deepika Padukone has gone on to commercialise her struggling by a Tiktok problem.

Here’s what folks say about Deepika Padukone’s TikTok problem

Dr Smokiee @SmokingSkills_

And simply once we thought that @deepikapadukone could not mock Lakshmi anymore by her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok problem on acid assault victims. Gross.

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra @Iyervval

Telling you this because the son of an acid assault sufferer: @deepikapadukone you might be one sick human being. My mom needed to bear years of surgical procedure & emotional trauma. The victims are sturdy & lovely, your commercialisation of their struggling is disgusting

Deepika Padukone reveals her soliderity with JNU college students’ protestTwitter

Ishita Yadav @IshitaYadav

That is actually disrespectful to acid assault victims, @deepikapadukone. How disgustingly low are you going to stoop to advertise your self?

Shash @pokershash

So “Acid Attacked Face” has now turn out to be problem now. That is the worst sort of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Disgrace on you

Shefali Vaidya @ShefVaidya

How low-cost is that this. ‘Acid assault sufferer look’ is @deepikapadukone’s ‘favorite look’?

Srikanth @srikanthbjp_

Acid assault Make-up ?? How low it could possibly get ?? Disgrace on you !! @deepikapadukone

Smita Barooah @smitabarooah

No @deepikapadukone.This promo is not cool or cute. It is insensitive & ghastly. The film wasn’t about you & your make up. It was a couple of girl scarred for all times.And victims like her,whose marks cannot be wiped off,in contrast to your make up. You misplaced the plot,alas.

Shreena @laughsfliesaway

Is @deepikapadukone making an attempt to share the wrestle story of an acid sufferer or does she solely care about commercialising her film for her greed for cash that she’s encouraging memes and tiktok challenges?

x @krownnist

The issue with Deepika Padukone endorsing a make-up problem on Chhapak is that she handled it as one among her “looks” and dismissed the complete trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely make-up for her & she clearly would not perceive the depth of what survivors undergo.