Deepika Padukone is in tears as Dance+ contestants dedicate a tribute to her. Watch…

Actor Deepika Padukone bought emotional when the contestants on Dance devoted a particular efficiency to her on the present. A video shared on-line by Star Plus reveals how Deepika was in tears on seeing the tribute.

The dancers carried out to Deepika’s hit music Ghoomar from Padmaavat. Whereas Deepika was dancing in her seat in the course of the efficiency, she bought emotional when it ended. She stood up from her seat to applaud the dancers and coated her face together with her palms as her eyes started welling up. When present decide Remo D’Souza gave her a hug, she began sobbing in his arms.

She then went on stage and thanked the contestants. “I’ve been to so many shows but what I am feeling today, I cannot share it in words. I’ll just say it from my heart, thank you so much,” she stated.

Deepika was selling her upcoming movie Chhapaak on Dance . The actor will play an acid assault survivor within the Meghna Gulzar movie, which releases on January 10. In a latest interview with movie critic Rajeev Masand, Deepika talked about how her melancholy resurfaced on the units of the movie.

“I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…” she stated.

Deepika additionally bought emotional on the trailer launch of the movie. She couldn’t maintain her tears after watching the trailer and he or she stated, “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to… and Chhapaak has been such thing.”

