‘Deepika Padukone needs to understand Indian culture,’ says Baba Ramdev

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Deepika Padukone’s go to to the Jawaharlal Nehru College campus had let to a nationwide uproar and made means for enormous controversies. Reacting to the identical, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev in a press convention stated that Deepika Padukone, as an actress, is nice however must be taught and skim extra about Indian tradition and politics. He additional claimed that she wants a mentor like him who can present her the precise route in delicate issues.

He stated, “unko aur padhna chahiye, desh ko samajhna padega aur usi ke baad unko aise bade nirnay lene chahiye. Unko Baba Ramdev ji jaise ek salaahkar ki zarurat hai jo unko aise muddo pe sahi raah dikha sake.”

(Deepika Padukone ought to perceive the social and political state of affairs of the nation… she ought to learn extra, perceive the nation and after that, resolve. She wants an advisor like Baba Ramdev who can present her the precise path)

Baba Ramdev

Whereas speaking about CAA he stated, “No illegal immigrant should stay in India and the law doesn’t revoke citizenship from anyone. He also said that the government has cleared the misconceptions.” On January 7, Baba Ramdev spoke on what the federal government ought to do when the tutorial establishments change into the hotbed for gang-wars.

He stated, “If students learn politics in this manner, then how will they lead the nation in the future? This is not student politics, this is student hooliganism. It should strictly not be allowed and those who perpetrate such acts should be expelled from the universities and should be brought to books. Such fringe elements shouldn’t be in universities but behind the bars.”

Deepika Padukone taking a stand and supporting the scholars and professors who had been attacked by a bunch of goons turned a nationwide controversy and plenty of even condemned her act. Actually, her newest launch ‘Chhapaak’ was simply two days away from launch and got here underneath the radar of controversies. However in some locations, ‘Chhapaak’ was additionally introduced tax-free.