Deepika Padukone opens up about taking psychiatric help on depression and mental health

Deepika Padukone was felicitated with Crystal Award on the recently-held World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos for her contribution to psychological well being consciousness. The actress who was as soon as a sufferer of melancholy opened up about the identical not too long ago in a dialog with Dr Tedros.

Deepika suffered psychological sickness on the peak of her profession

The actress revealed, “Mental illness happened to me when I had least expected it. I was at a professional high, my movies were doing great and I was in an amazing relationship. Everything was going just perfect. One morning when I woke up and I felt all was well, I fainted. Luckily the house help came and saw me on the floor. I was taken to a doctor and I was told it was nothing and probably just some blood pressure fluctuation or something like physical tiredness. Those were the first physical signs. For a long time, I just felt like sleeping, not going out, not meeting people.”

She additional added, “Luckily, my mother had come to my place and when my parents were packing, I just started crying. She asked me what was it and I had no answer. At that time, my mother told me that I probably needed professional help and that’s how I began consulting a psychiatrist.”

That is how ‘Dwell Love Snicker’ basis started

Speaking about it, the actress continued, “After I was diagnosed with a clinical depression regarding my mental health, I had to even lie when someone asked me how was I doing. I would say, I’m great, though I was actually terrible.” She added, “As I began on my path of recovery, I also understood the stigma attached to mental health and the need to go public with it. Imagine what would have happened, if my mother had not said that I should consult a professional help for my problem. I felt that I should do something to help others with their signs and symptoms and that was the reason for going public with my illness and then setting up the Live Love Laugh foundation.”

Deepika Padukone was final seen in ‘Chhapaak’. The actress has not introduced her future initiatives as of now however she has confirmed that she is working in a venture starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.