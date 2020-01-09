“Deepika Padukone Patriot Earlier, Now…”: Kanhaiya Kumar On Criticism

Deepika Padukone’s transfer to go to JNU in solidarity with college students injured within the mob assault

New Delhi:

The vitriolic response to actor Deepika Padukone’s go to to Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) proves that the federal government’s supporters are behind Sunday’s masked mob assault, former JNU pupil Kanhaiya Kumar stated as we speak at a protest in Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar additionally tore into Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for his barb, with out naming Deepika Padukone, on “great personalities” supporting protesters however not college students and lecturers disadvantaged of their rights.

“Deepika Padukone campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deshbhakt (patriotic) but when she came to JNU she became a deshdrohi (traitor),” stated the previous JNU pupil leader-turned-politician, referring to the actor being made an envoy for a authorities marketing campaign.

Deepika Padukone’s transfer to go to JNU in solidarity with college students injured within the mob assault brought on a firestorm and sharply divided social media. Help for the actor pushed again in opposition to requires boycotting her new film “Chhapaak”.

“She said nothing, didn’t shout slogans, didn’t take any names. She was silent, she met the injured students and left. Now they are saying they won’t see her film. I wondered, she didn’t name any party or any ideology or slogan. Then why not see her film? Then they concede that government’s supporters are involved in the JNU violence,” Kanhaiya Kumar stated, as his viewers at a protest close to Mandi Home in central Delhi cried “shame”.

He then took on the Vice Chancellor for remarks seen to focus on Deepika Padukone.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them,” Mr Kumar instructed information company ANI.

Seizing the feedback, Kanhaiya Kumar quipped: “Deepika Padukone is not the Vice Chancellor of JNU…you are.”

He stated it was the Vice Chancellor’s job to satisfy college students and lecturers. “It is like saying you cannot buy your own car. But when the neighbor buys one, you say the colour is bad.”

Deepika Padukone is among the many ambassadors for ”Bharat Ki Laxmi”, a authorities scheme to spotlight the achievement of India’s ladies forward of the Diwali pageant.

After her go to to JNU, the actor was on the receiving finish of immense criticism from members of the ruling BJP together with Tajinder Bagga, who urged folks to boycott her movie.