Deepika Padukone Quotes Martin Luther King To Talk Mental Health At Davos

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone obtained the Crystal Award for her contribution to psychological well being consciousness on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos on Monday. She accepted the award with a well-known quote from civil rights activist Martin Luther King, earlier than happening to recount her personal experiences with psychological sickness.

“For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope,” Ms Padukone mentioned, highlighting the necessity to try to higher one’s situation even within the darkest of instances.

The actor mentioned that it was her brush with despair that drove her to launch the Reside Love Snigger Basis, a web based platform that provides assist in the type of therapists, coaching programmes and consciousness campaigns. “Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness. I felt a deep need to save at least one life,” she mentioned, including that that it was this very want that motivated her to go public together with her sickness and search for methods to assist others like her.

Ms Padukone launched the Reside Love Laught Basis in June 2015. Its programmes and initiatives embrace nationwide public consciousness and destigmatisation campaigns, adolescent psychological well being programmes, and funding help for therapy in rural communities.

She mentioned that the Reside Love Snigger Basis “exemplifies” her private philosophy in life. “The foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression,” she mentioned. “Mental illness presents us all with a very tough challenge, but my love-hate relationship with the illness has helped me learn much about it. One, to be patient, two, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there is hope.”

