Deepika Padukone reveals she stitched Ranveer Singh’s pant on stage during a concert

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer SinghTwitter

Ranveer Singh by no means fails to seize eyeballs together with his unconventional and wacky trend sense. From vibrant garments to saggy outfits, the Gully Boy actor pulls off virtually each apparel with ease. However do you know, that after Ranveer ripped his pants whereas dancing on stage and Deepika needed to come to his rescue throughout a live performance.

As of late, Deepika is seen selling her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Throughout an look on The Kapil Sharma Present, Deepika shared an vital story and recalled an incident whereby her journey stitching equipment got here to the rescue. The actress revealed that after they had been at a music competition in Barcelona, Ranveer pulled out a bizarre dance step and ended up with ripped pants. Leaving apart the competition, Deepika stated she was busy stitching it.

“We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was stitching his pants while people danced around me,” Deepika Padukone advised Kapil and could not cease laughing whereas narrating the hilarious incident.

Kapil Sharma, Deepika PadukoneTwitter

Not solely this, we’ll see Deepika’s birthday (which fall on January 5) celebrations together with cake chopping ritual on the units of The Kapil Sharma Present.

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Italy with shut members of the family in attendance. The couple will share display screen with one another for the primary time after their wedding ceremony in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which can launch on April 10, 2020.