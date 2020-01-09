‘Deepika Padukone Should Stop Acting Like Warrior Mastani’: BJP Leader

Deepika Padukone visited JNU to specific solidarity with college students attacked by a masked mob on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone’s go to to the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Monday has drawn criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP, although Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted yesterday that “anyone can go anywhere to express their opinion, there cannot be any objection”. Maharashtra BJP chief Ashish Shelar took a swipe on the actor by referencing her character from the blockbuster “Bajirao Mastani”. Deepika Padukone ought to “not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her”, he jeered on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone, in Delhi on Monday for the promotions of her new movie “Chhapaak”, visited JNU to specific solidarity with college students attacked by a masked mob on Sunday. Her silent participation in a protest has been praised in addition to criticized.

Calling the gesture “insensitive and inappropriate,” Ashish Shelar, a former state minister, stated in Mumbai that it was “easy” to play a warrior like Mastani with a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind you.

“But in real-life when she does not have a director behind her, (then) she should not try to portray herself as a warrior or Mastani because it is now clear that she is unable to live that kind of life in reality,” Mr Shelar stated.

“The incident is being probed by the police. So, meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate, obviously she is in trouble. We condemn and reject her step. We find it (her act) insensitive,” stated the BJP chief.

A number of different BJP leaders have overtly criticized the actor and one occasion man, Tajinder Bagga, even supported the decision to boycott “Chhapaak”, which hits the theatres on Friday.

The assaults from these BJP leaders was questioned like why the ruling occasion is taking sides on the surprising assault on Sunday night by which a masked mob entered the JNU campus and beat college students and academics with iron rods and sledgehammers.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, requested to react to his occasion leaders’ feedback, stated: “Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection.”