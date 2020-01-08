Deepika Padukone Targeted By Some in BJP, Minister Sets Record Straight

Actor Deepika Padukone visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Actor Deepika Padukone’s gesture of solidarity in the direction of the scholars of Jawaharlal Nehru College – an sudden go to the place she refused to talk to the media — has been slammed by a bit of BJP leaders and ministers, together with celebration spokesperson Sambit Patra. Calling it help for the “tukde tukde gang”, they’ve advised that folks boycott her motion pictures. However Union Minister Prakash Javadekar clarified the matter, saying anybody can go anyplace and have their opinion on any situation. “There can be no objection to it,” he added.

Ms Padukone, probably the most in style actors within the business, had visited the college final night as a protest by the scholars towards Sunday’s assault by masked goons was on. She had refused to talk to the media, saying she had come simply to indicate solidarity. Pictures of her standing shoulder to shoulder with the attacked college students, together with college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh, drew a lot admiration.

However criticism began quickly after, with the BJP’s Tejinder Bagga tweeting, “RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang”.

Hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #shameonbollywood began trending — Chhapaak being Ms Padukone’s film to be launched on January 10, the place she performs an acid assault survivor.

This morning, Sambit Patra tweeted:

So the unique #TukdeTukdeGang will stand in help & solidarity for the photocopy #TukdeTukdeGang

Can anybody enumerate the names of these from Bollywood/Khan-market-gang who’re planning to fly to Lahore to increase their nicely which means help! https://t.co/ut4MD89jZ2 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January eight, 2020

A number of different leaders additionally chimed in.

Shahnawaz Hussein stated she ought to have taken “proper cognisance of violence” and her present of solidarity with Leftist organisations mirrored her “one-sided thinking”.

Condemning Ms Padukone’s go to to JNU, BJP chief Ram Kadam stated it was “unfortunate” and that she ought to have visited the place with “an agenda of national interest”. “An actor should be an actor. It seems like she was the spokesperson of a political party,” he instructed reporters.

Asking folks to boycott “Chhapaak”, Delhi chief Ramesh Bidhuri stated a Bollywood star is meant to offer a “positive message” to youth within the nation by motion pictures as a substitute of being seen with those that are towards the nation.

The feedback of the BJP leaders raised mud on Twitter, with many questioning why the federal government was taking sides in what the police and the college have claimed was a conflict between college students. College students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, linked to the BJP, have accused the Left college students of attacking them.The Left college students stated the ABVP, together with outsiders, launched a shock assault on the campus, wherein 19 college students and 5 school members had been injured.

Requested in regards to the situation, Union minister Prakash Javadekar stated he had not learn the remarks. Then he added, “Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection”.