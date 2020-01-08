Deepika Padukone told 98% Indian students she does not stand with them: Vivek Agnihotri

JNU campus violence













Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has condemned Deepika Padukone for displaying solidarity with JNU college students’ protest. He mentioned that the actress’s advertising and marketing technique for Chhapaak would backfire, as she has conveyed to 98 % of Indian college students that she doesn’t stand with them.

Chhapaak is slated for theatrical launch on January 10 and Deepika Padukone. Whereas she was in Delhi to advertise the film, she went to the Sabarmati T-Level within the Jawaharlal Nehru College to indicate her solidarity with the scholars, who had been attacked by a masked mob on Sunday. She didn’t handle the group however stood by, whereas former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and present President Aishe Ghosh spoke.

This small act of Deepika Padukone created a sensation immediately with many individuals debating on her presence in TV channels and social media. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who appeared on Occasions Now’s The Newshour debate, condemned the actress and different Bollywood celebs, who’re supporting the scholars’ protest. He mentioned that it’s a good advertising and marketing technique, however it’s certain to backfire.

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

When requested Deepika Padukone supporting the scholars, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri informed, “I congratulate their marketing and PR team, which did a brilliant job. In one stroke, they have got millions of dollars’ publicity. It is perfect because her film is about social injustice. So it makes sense to stand up with some people, who are talking about social injustice.”

Vivek Agnihotri mentioned that handful celebs from Bollywood are sending a mistaken message, which is not going to be accepted by the vast majority of the youth of the nation. He mentioned, “But there are two things here. There are students and Bollywood. Everybody is trying to say that this is the voice of students. Just for records, I would like to say that there are around 800 universities, 40,000 colleges and 300 million students in India.”

The Tashkent Recordsdata director added, “If you count these protesting students, they won’t be more than 10,000, or 100,000, or 1,000,000. Even if they are 1 crore, their percentage stands very low before 30 crore students in the country. This is hardly anything. The remaining 98 percent of students also have the voice.”

Vivek AgnihotriWiki

Vivek additionally mentioned that this technique will find yourself incurring losses to Chhapaak. He mentioned, “By doing this, the star, who has gone there to promote her film with only commercial interest and without any moral interest, has conveyed a message to 98 percent of the students that she does not stand with them. This is the risk they have taken.”

The City Naxals: The Making of Buddha in a Visitors Jam writer made critical fees towards the Bollywood celebs. Vivek Agnihotri mentioned, “People think that this development suddenly erupted. But these are the same faces, people, news coverage, August Kranti Maidan, Carter Road and same Bollywood personalities, who came for intolerant debate, Award Wapsi and lynching issues.”

Vivek Agnihotri alleged that these celebs are instigated and funded by Pakistan. He concluded, “These are a handful of people, who are now extremely frustrated after Kashmir issue. It is very dangerous because Pakistan instigating them funding them and giving them logistical organizational support. These people are falling prey to it.”