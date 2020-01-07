Deepika Padukone Visits JNU, Stands With Students Attacked On Sunday

Deepika Padukone attended a public assembly at Delhi’s JNU.

Actor Deepika Padukone visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Tuesday, two days after a masked mob attacked college students and academics on the campus, leaving over 30 injured and upsetting nationwide outrage.

Although Ms Padukone didn’t converse on the college, she was seen standing with a bunch of scholars who have been attacked together with president of the scholars’ union Aishe Ghosh. Former pupil chief Kanhaiya Kumar was additionally current.

Sources near Ms Padukone mentioned she had gone to specific solidarity with the scholars.

The Padmaavat star reached the campus round 7:30 pm, attended a public assembly for round 15 minutes and left after talking to some members of the scholars’ union.

Ms Padukone’s go to immediately triggered calls by the ruling BJP to boycott her motion pictures.

Yesterday, Ms Padukone had spoken to HEARALPUBLICIST about pupil protests throughout the nation, saying that she was proud “people are not scared”.

“I feel proud that we are not scared. I think to be able to express ourselves. I think the fact we are thinking about this and about the future of our country… it is nice to see people are coming out on the streets to voice this and express [themselves]. Because if we want to see change, this is very important,” she mentioned.

On Sunday, masked males had burst into the JNU, considered one of India’s most prestigious universities, and attacked college students with sticks and rods. The police, which was accused of doing little to cease the attackers, has filed a case towards those that have been attacked.

The police have charged Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured within the assault, and 26 others for with vandalism throughout a protest towards a hostel charge hike that had led to a clashes between the Left and Proper Wing college students.

The Left-controlled college students’ union has blamed the assault on members of the BJP-liked pupil physique Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP. ABVP has denied any involvement within the assault.