Deepika Padukone’s birthday plans in 2020 will surprise you!

Deepika Padukone will quickly flip 34 on January fifth and her birthday plans for this yr will certainly shock you. Deepika is presently busy taking pictures for her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ based mostly on the lifetime of acid assault survivors. So, in case you are questioning whether or not Deepika can have a grand birthday bash along with her family and friends, then you definately’re in all probability unsuitable because the actress shall be dedicating her day to acid assault survivors.

A supply near the actress informed Mumbai Mirror that the actress is spending her 34th birthday in Lucknow. The actress is reportedly spending her birthday with acid assault victims within the metropolis. The actress is ready to journey to a restaurant run by the victims and spend her birthday there. Other than the employees of the cafe, the insider added that acid assault survivors from neighbouring cities will likely be part of the celebrations. “Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak,” the supply shared.

Chhapaak all set to hit screens on Jan 10

Deepika Padukone was final seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavaat’ starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The actress was away from the silver display screen for nearly two years owing to her marriage to then beau Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ is all set to hit screens on the 10th of January the place she performs the position of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika can even be starring in ’83’ reverse Ranveer Singh as his onscreen spouse. ’83’ would be the first film the place we will see Ranveer and Deepika collectively after their marriage.