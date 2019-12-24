Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to Kangana Ranaut’s Panga: 5 Films we can’t wait to watch in 2020

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone appears all set to tackle 2020 together with her highly effective position of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Chhapaak. The movie shouldn’t be solely going to be a hard-hitting one however would additionally vouch for Deepika’s expertise as an actor. “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that,” Deepika Padukone instructed Rajeev Masand whereas sharing how her bouts of melancholy pounced again whereas she was engaged on the movie.

Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor is busy signing and taking pictures for films back-to-back, nonetheless, one movie which may prove because the career-defining movie for the younger actress appears to be the Gunjan Saxena biopic. The movie is predicated on helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena who alongside together with her colleague Srividya Rajan created historical past after they ventured into battle zone, changing into the primary Indian ladies in fight in the course of the 1999 Kargil Warfare. Not solely will the position be a difficult one for Janvhi however would additionally put a stamp on her appearing chops, if the movie does effectively.

Panga

If the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer, Panga, is something to go by, the movie would sweep away main awards subsequent 12 months. The motivating, emotional and highly effective journey of a mom, performed by Kangana, who makes a comeback into the world of kabbadi has already given us goosebumps. Little doubt Kangana would pack a punch with this one which has blockbuster written throughout it.

Bhuj – The Pleasure of India

Ajay Devgn will essay the position of Wing Commander Vijay Karniik. In the course of the 1971 Indo-Pak was, Vijay was a squadron chief in control of the airbase in Bhuj, Gujarat. He was the one accountable to maintain the airbase operational regardless of the bombing from Pakistan. It could be attention-grabbing to see Ajay don this new position we have not seen him in earlier than.

Udham Singh biopic

Trade’s blue-eyed boy, Vicky Kaushal could be seen taking part in the position of freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming biopic. Sardar Udham Singh traces the life story of the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, who was the Governor of Punjab when the Jallianwala Bagh bloodbath happened in 1919. Vicky’s first-look from the movie has already garnered large applause and going by his successful streak, we won’t wait to look at this one.