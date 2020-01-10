Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak now tax free, announces Chief Minister Kamal Nath

The Madhya Pradesh authorities has taken a giant choice even earlier than Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s movie Chhapaak arrives in theaters. The movie is about to launch and simply earlier than that the choice of the Madhya Pradesh authorities will cool the impact of the #BoycottChhapaak working towards this movie. Truly, the federal government has taken a giant choice and made the movie of actress and Meghna Gulzar (tax) freed from tax within the state. This large choice of the federal government will have an effect on the movie enterprise in addition to increasingly individuals will have the ability to flip to the theater to see this movie. In actual fact, Deepika Padukone made her presence identified in help of scholars towards the violence at Jawaharlal College (JNU) through the promotion of Chhapaak. Since then, some individuals have gone towards this choice of Deepika Padukone and began coaching Boycott Chhapaak. However now the makers of Madhya Pradesh will certainly get a giant aid from this choice. Writing in help of the movie, Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted, “Declaration of tax free in Madhya Pradesh on Chhapak”, which is launched in theaters throughout the nation on January 10 I do. 1/2 ‘

He then wrote, ‘This movie is predicated on the story of confidence, wrestle, hope, and dedication to reside with that struggling, together with giving a optimistic message to the ladies affected by acid in society and in such instances the considering of the society Relies on the message of change. 2/2 ‘

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Workplace Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Workplace Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020



Raazi Fame director Meghna Gulzar’s movie stars Vikrant Massey with Deepika Padukone within the lead function. Allow us to inform you that there have been many controversy relating to this movie. The advocate (Lawyer) of acid assault survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal has already reached court docket relating to this movie of Deepika. So on the similar time, individuals have additionally spoken towards the movie.