“Deeply Disturbed,” Say Celebrities In Letter On Citizenship Law Unrest

Large protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act swept the nation. (Reuters)

New Delhi:

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Aparna Sen as we speak mentioned there needs to be an unbiased judicial probe into the violence towards anti-Citizenship Act protesters in Uttar Pradesh whereas including that they do not assist any type of vandalism.

A letter — signed by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Aparna Sen and Alankrita Shrivastava in addition to actors Kubbra Sait, Mallika Dua, Konkona Sen-Sharma, Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker — urged Indian courts “to take suo motu cognizance of what has ensued in UP and request that a judicial inquiry be instituted into the loss of life and limb and damage to property”.

The attraction to courts was learn out at a press convention in New Delhi by Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Stating that they “do not endorse or support any form of violence or vandalism”, the group mentioned the “sacred right” of residents to protest peacefully had been violated within the state.

“The CAA itself, as a legislation, has sparked contrasting views. But irrespective of one’s views on the merits of the law, there is something more fundamental that all of us agree on: the right of citizens to protest peacefully, the duty of the state to respond proportionately and the ultimate role of courts in determining guilt and punishment.”

The signatories to the letter mentioned they imagine that every one these ideas have been undermined in Uttar Pradesh, largely due to the excesses of the federal government.

“The fundamental rights to life and liberty, free speech, free movement, and association are also under great jeopardy in the state,” the letter learn.

The signatories mentioned they had been “deeply disturbed” by the size of deaths within the state, reportedly on account of police firing and the extreme use of power, which, they imagine, is essentially focused at one neighborhood.

“…Media reports refer to 18 deaths in UP, mostly due to bullet injuries…There is reason to believe that the procedure was not followed,” the letter said, including that the administration was not following prescribed commonplace working procedures whereas coping with protests.

The letter additionally criticised the political management and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for issuing “inflammatory statements and using rhetoric that goes beyond the law, which has given way for the police to unleash excessive force on citizens and deliberately damage citizen property in a selective manner”.