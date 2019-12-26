“Deeply Pained, Aghast”: 51 BHU Teachers On Citizenship Law

Some BHU college students had been arrested a couple of days in the past throughout protests (File)

Varanasi:

Over 50 school members of Banaras Hindu College and affiliated faculties have issued an announcement condemning the controversial amendments to the citizenship legislation and proposed implementation of NRC.

“We, the teachers of BHU, IIT BHU and affiliated colleges are deeply pained, and aghast with the recent Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Parliament of India and the declared follow up by implementation of National Citizenship Register,” mentioned an announcement signed by 51 school members, together with Professors and Affiliate Professors.

“This is completely against the spirit of freedom struggle and the idea of a pluralist democracy. This is not acceptable in the land of Gandhi and Tagore. This is clearly an attempt to divide society on communal lines, so that real issues of day to day living of common man are relegated to the back ground,” it mentioned.

The school members carried out a signature marketing campaign on Wednesday in opposition to the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and appealed to the federal government to rethink the long run implications of those workouts.

The assertion mentioned it was unacceptable for a contemporary state to resort to a “retrogressive and ill-informed policy, devoid of historical and social understanding” and that the federal government”s controversial actions pertaining to citizenship are in opposition to the Indian custom of inclusiveness as advocated by Indian philosophy.

“We request the Government of India to rethink about long term implications of this Act and hope national interest would prevail over partisan politics. We also urge protestors not to indulge in violence and express their disagreement through peaceful and democratic means. We also condemn police brutalities on students of many universities, like Jamia Milia Islamia,” it mentioned.

Some BHU college students had been arrested a couple of days in the past and despatched to jail for protesting in opposition to the NRC and CAA.