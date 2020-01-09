Deer knocks down dirt bike rider during endurance race

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

That is the surprising second a dust bike rider suffers concussion after a buck leaps into him throughout a race in Texas.

Wesley Gustine, 27, was collaborating within the Texas State Championship Enduro Circuit in Columbus in November.

He was overtaking his buddy Justin Hen, additionally 27, who had a GoPro recording the 40-mile circuit.

However as Wesley sped previous, out of nowhere a buck runs from the bushes and makes an attempt to leap over the monitor.

As a substitute the animal leaps straight into Wesley, knocking him off his bike and sending him hurtling into the lengthy grass, Justin’s footage exhibits.

Justin stated: ‘I used to be in full shock. What you see within the video is just not what I noticed in actual time.

‘Basically all I noticed was a brown streak out of the appropriate of my eye simply after Wesley had handed me and earlier than I knew it, he had a deer in his chest and he was on the bottom.’

Different riders stopped to test Wesley’s state and he then had a concussion check.

He suffered minor concussion, whiplash and scrapes and bruises and his bike’s brake lever was bent into the throttle.

Justin stated: ‘He jumped up so fast I knew he could not be harm too unhealthy so my ideas went straight to “I can’t believe I caught that on camera”.

‘I feel the adrenaline saved Wesley from hurting an excessive amount of that day. Each time I noticed him all through the day at pit stops, part begins, and many others., he was smiling and laughing with the opposite riders.’

Wesley obtained a Did Not End for the race after hitting the buck which are sometimes seen in Texas at the moment of 12 months.

They’re extra harmful throughout rutting season between October and December and accidents are widespread.

Justin stated of the buck: ‘My guess is that this man was sleeping someplace and one other rider at one other a part of the course spooked him and prompted him to take off like he did.’

Justin has solely just lately taken up dust bike driving once more after a horror crash aged 16 compelled him to cease, and this was his first race again on the saddle.