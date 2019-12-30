Defence Ministry amends Army service rules ahead of CDS announcement

Main increase to Military’s firepower will improve surveillance alongside LoC: Normal Bipin Rawat













In a transfer seen as an extra indication of the federal government’s intentions to nominate Gen. Bipin Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defence Workers, the Defence Ministry has amended guidelines of service and tenure within the Military Guidelines, 1954.

In its notification dated December 28, the Ministry has said that Chief of Defence Workers (CDS) or tri-services chief will be capable of serve until the age of 65 years. “Provided that the Central Government may, if considered necessary, in public interest, so to do, give extension of service to the Chief of Defence Staff, referred to in the Explanation to clause (a) of sub rule (5), for such period or periods, as it may deem necessary subject to maximum age of 65 years.”

Military chief Bipin Rawat interacts with troopers in Jammu and Kashmir.IANS

Gen. Bipin Rawat is to retire as Chief of Military Workers on December 31.

As per present guidelines, the three Providers chiefs can serve as much as the age of 62 or for 3 years, whichever is earlier.

The event is being seen as indicative of who’s the federal government’s alternative for donning the mantle of India’s first CDS.

The Union Cupboard, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, authorised the CDS put up and its constitution and duties.

The CDS will act because the Principal Army Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services issues. The three service chiefs will proceed to advise the Defence Minister on issues completely regarding their respective forces.