Defending Champions India Aim For Fifth Title At ICC Under-19 World Cup

A couple of precocious abilities, hardworking youngsters and a chunky lot which could fall by the wayside in occasions to come back will type an eclectic 16-team combine within the melting pot known as ICC Beneath-19 World Cup beginning on Friday. Defending champions India shall be overwhelming favourites to win the junior international meet for the fifth time with at the least six gamers, together with skipper Priyam Garg having performed senior cricket (first-class, Record A or T20). To not overlook 4 gamers — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Garg, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi — who’ve already landed fats contracts within the IPL.

India have been the group to beat on the junior cricket circuit since Virat Kohli’s group dominated the proceedings within the 2008 version.

Whereas there shall be future stars in Pakistan, Australia, England and New Zealand groups, the presence of Japan and Nigeria will definitely have its personal curiosity worth.

In truth Japan are clubbed with India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in group D.

The Japanese group largely has South Asian expats with names like Tushar Chaturvedi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Ishan Fartyal, Debasish Sahoo serving to out the likes of Kazumasha Takahashi, Masato Morita and Shu Noguchi.

The Nigerian group, which is clubbed in a tough group comprising Australia, West Indies and England, has extra native flavour within the presence of Sylvester Okpe, Oche Boniface, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh and Olayinka Olaleye.

The event begins with hosts South Africa taking up Afghanistan within the ‘Diamond Metropolis’ of Kimberley on Friday, adopted by Australia’s big-ticket sport towards West Indies on the very subsequent day.

Australia like India have numerous gamers, who’ve already performed senior degree cricket with one outstanding title being former loss of life over specialist Ian Harvey’s nephew McKenzhie Harvey, who has performed 2 Record A and 13 T20 video games.

Equally England have Ben Charlesworth with an expertise of 11 first-class video games to his credit score whereas a couple of of his teammates have additionally performed for his or her respective counties.