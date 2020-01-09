Defense contractor from California whose death sparked U.S.-Iran conflict is mourned

They washed the person’s physique with care, wrapping him in a plain white material earlier than bringing him to the prayer corridor the place group members waited.

Many of the women and men gathered Saturday afternoon on the Better Sacramento Muslim Cemetery to honor Nawres Waleed Hamid hadn’t recognized him, however they felt compelled to pay him respect.

A U.S. protection contractor in Iraq, Hamid was killed in December in a strike on an Iraqi navy base the place he labored as a linguist. His violent demise triggered an escalation within the geopolitical battle between Iran and the US, belying the quiet life that he led at dwelling in Sacramento and a temperament marked by gentleness.

The US blamed Kataib Hezbollah, a paramilitary faction backed by Iran, for the assault that killed Hamid. U.S. forces responded by hanging a number of positions of the group, killing some 25 individuals and wounding 51 others.

Two days later, hundreds of protesters aligned with an Iraqi paramilitary group stormed the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Angered by that outburst, President Trump ordered a drone assault that killed Gen. Qassem Suleimani, the highly effective and shadowy head of Iran’s elite Quds Pressure, shortly after he’d arrived on the Baghdad airport Friday.

Hamid’s demise was cited as one of many causes for the fiery U.S. response concentrating on the overall — which in flip prompted Iran on Tuesday to launch a missile strike towards two navy bases in Iraq the place U.S. troops are stationed.

However regardless of the politics surrounding the assault that killed him, the character of Hamid’s demise was not talked about in the course of the ceremony.

“Someone dies and there’s no such thing as a political discussion,” stated Sajad Janmohamed, the supervisor of the cemetery. “You do your duty to your fellow Muslim.”

Information of Hamid’s funeral unfold by means of Sacramento’s Muslim group Friday, the day his physique was lastly returned dwelling. Extra individuals obtained phrase of his demise through WhatsApp. He was buried the subsequent day, in step with the Muslim custom that requires funerals to be held as rapidly as potential.

Mourners assembled contained in the prayer corridor on the rural cemetery in entrance of an archway of royal blue tiles, hand-engraved with Quranic verses honoring the useless, citing a conventional prayer: “We are from him. To him we return.”

About 50 individuals stood alongside Hamid’s spouse as they lowered him into his remaining resting place, the place he lay dealing with towards Mecca.

His two boys, ages 2 and eight, have been absent.

A number of particulars about Hamid’s profession path to turning into an interpreter, and his service to the U.S. navy, might be gleaned from on-line sources.

A photograph posted on-line by the Los Rios Group Faculty District reveals Hamid in 2015 as an American River Faculty pupil. The picture is from a e-newsletter concerning the faculty, the place Hamid reportedly was a pupil for 5 years, finding out pc science. His Fb web page says that he graduated with a level in pc sciences in 2017.

Hamid’s employer, Virginia-based Valiant Built-in Companies, paid for the funeral. The corporate provides a spread of worldwide companies, together with interpretation, in response to its web site.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nawres Hamid,” Valiant stated in an announcement Tuesday. “Mr. Hamid was a consummate professional and highly committed member of the Valiant team who was cherished and valued by his colleagues.”

In an announcement, U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) stated she was heartbroken over information of Hamid’s demise.

“Our U.S. military has relied on the expertise and professionalism of linguists in almost every mission around the globe, especially in Iraq,” she stated. “Nawres served and sacrificed for our nation, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude. My thoughts and prayers are with Nawres’ widow and children at this time.”

Hamid’s household belongs to a rising group of Iraqi immigrants in Sacramento and throughout California. Hamid’s widow instructed the Sacramento Bee that they got here to the U.S. in 2011, when she was pregnant with their eldest son.

Greater than 10,000 Iraqi refugees settled within the state in the course of the eight-year interval from 2008 to 2016, the vast majority of them in Sacramento and San Diego. However the migration fee has slowed because the Trump administration tightened its restrictions on refugee admissions.

Simply 99 Iraqi refugees have been settled in California within the 2018 fiscal yr, in contrast with 1,280 in fiscal 2017, in response to figures from the Refugee Processing Heart. Of these 99, 83 moved to the U.S. on particular immigrant visas earned for service to U.S. navy and authorities forces overseas.

“Certainly some Iraqis in Northern California came through because of being in peril after helping U.S. forces, but that’s only part of a much larger Iraqi community,” stated Karen Ferguson, govt director of the Worldwide Rescue Committee in Northern California.

“The Iraqi community is a diverse community where some came for employment opportunities, others came through family reunification as immigrants and some were coming through as refugees,” she added.

It was not instantly clear whether or not Hamid and his spouse moved to the U.S. on a particular immigrant visa or by means of one other pathway for Iraqis who’ve helped the American navy, such because the P-2 Direct Entry Program that enables individuals to use for refugee resettlement in the US by means of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Hamid lived together with his household in Arden Arcade, in an residence complicated of about 130 items congregated round a central courtyard.

When a reporter visited Wednesday, the sounds of babies and foreign-language tv echoed by means of the constructing’s slim halls with peeling grey carpet. Hamid’s widow declined to talk with The Instances, saying she didn’t wish to speak about her current loss.

Most of the single-bedroom residences are rented to households that got here to the U.S. on particular visas.

“This building, we all came that way,” stated Hamid Tahiry, who lived throughout the corridor from Hamid’s household, and has additionally labored with U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The households have been settled within the space with the assistance of refugee organizations, partially as a result of the hire there’s low cost. Many stated they hoped to maneuver as rapidly as potential, however Hamid’s household has been right here for years, dwelling in no less than three totally different items.

Hamid “was a good, kind person. He was always with his family,” Tahiry stated.

A downstairs neighbor who requested to be recognized solely by his first title, Robert, stated he had recognized Hamid for years and regarded him to be a great pal. The 2 would generally sit collectively within the courtyard, he stated.

He recalled Hamid telling him that his title meant sea gull in Arabic and that his father had chosen it as a result of he cherished the water. Robert stated it grew to become a joke with an upstairs neighbor whose title translated to “knight in shining armor,” a grander moniker.

“He was really cool,” Robert stated, including that his pal’s demise was “perplexing and shocking.”

When he heard about Hamid’s demise, Robert stated, he had been instructed the person was killed on the job.

However he had not recognized that his pal was abroad, and he had not related the nationwide information about mounting rigidity within the Center East to the mild and well mannered man who would remind him to get a jacket when it was too chilly to take a seat exterior and chat with out one.

“It’s a small world,” Robert stated, “the interconnectedness.”

Because the disparate info collided, harm and confusion clouded his face.