January 12, 2020 | 11:21am

Protection Secretary Mark Esper: “There was intelligence that there was an intent to target the US embassy in Baghdad. What the President said with regard to the four embassies is what I believe as well” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/CNwo6PLK41

Protection Secretary Mark Esper backed President Trump’s declare that Iranian militia teams had focused 4 US embassies for assault as the explanation for taking out Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

“There was intelligence that they had, there was an intent to target the US embassy in Baghdad. What the president said with regard to the four embassies is what I believe as well,” Esper mentioned Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“He said he believed that they probably, that they could have been targeting the embassies in the region. I believe that as well as did other national security team members. That is why I deployed thousands of additional paratroopers to the region to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad and to reinforce other locations throughout the region,” he added.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Esper mentioned Trump didn’t cite a “specific piece of evidence” to again his declare and he didn’t see any intelligence to assist it.

“I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” he mentioned. “What I’m saying is I share the presidents’ view.”

Trump, in an interview with Fox Information’ Laura Ingraham final Friday, mentioned he gave the order to hold out a drone assault to kill Soleimani as an act to guard US troops and pursuits within the area.

“I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies,” he mentioned within the interview.

Soleimani, the chief of the elite Quds Power, was killed at Baghdad Worldwide Airport on Jan. three, simply days after Iranian-backed militia teams tried to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad.