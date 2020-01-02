January 2, 2020 | 1:22pm

Protection Secretary Mark Esper warned on Thursday that Iran or militia teams it helps could also be planning extra assaults in opposition to US pursuits within the Center East and mentioned the Trump administration would take “preemptive action” if it has advance warning.

“There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new right, we’ve seen this for two or three months now,” Esper advised reporters on the Pentagon.

“If that happens then we will act and, by the way, if we get word of attacks or some type indication, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces to protect American lives,” he continued.

Esper’s feedback come after Iranian-backed militia tried to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, shouting “Death to America” and igniting fires.

In response, the Protection Division instantly dispatched a contingent of Marines and two Apache helicopters to bolster US forces on the embassy.

1000’s extra troops are poised to deploy to the Center East, as nicely.

The protection secretary mentioned the “game has changed” and the US defend US pursuits within the Center East.

“We’re prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region,” he mentioned.

The Iranian-linked militiamen deserted the siege on Wednesday.

With Publish wires