Del Norte triumphs in strong showing over Center

The Del Norte Tigers simply defeated the Middle Vikings by a rating of 57-36 on Saturday.

Del Norte was lead in scoring by Kendra Parra who accounted for 22 factors whereas additionally recording eight rebounds and 10 assists. Gabby Jones helped by contributing 15 factors and 17 rebounds.

Middle was paced in scoring by Alexis Varela who put up 12 factors, whereas additionally recording three rebounds and three assists. Brandi Almeida had a notable night time, scoring 10 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Del Norte internet hosting Sargent and Middle taking over Sanford.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.