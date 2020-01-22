Del Norte wins big over Center, 57-36

The Del Norte Tigers simply put away the Middle Vikings by a rating of 57-36 on Saturday.

Middle was lead in scoring by Alexis Varela who scored 12 factors, whereas additionally gathering three rebounds and three assists. Brandi Almeida helped the trouble by chipping in 10 factors and 6 rebounds.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Del Norte internet hosting Sargent and Middle taking over Sanford.

Del Norte has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



