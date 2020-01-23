Delhi accident: Six children injured after school bus collides with cluster bus

A minimum of six youngsters have been injured within the accident.IANS

A minimum of six youngsters have been injured after a college bus collided with cluster bus in New Delhi’s Narayana space on Thursday, January 23.

The injured youngsters have been shifted the Kapoor hospital.

In response to the Delhi Fireplace Companies (DFS), a name was acquired at 7.10 am on Thursday concerning the accident.

“A fire call was received that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area near fire station. Around six school children got injured. More details awaited,” DFS chief Atul Garg mentioned.

(It is a creating story.)