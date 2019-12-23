Delhi Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Families Of Kirari Fire Victims

Three youngsters had been among the many 9 individuals who misplaced their lives within the incident.

New Delhi:

Delhi authorities on Monday introduced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the members of the family of the 9 individuals who misplaced their lives in a hearth incident that befell in Delhi’s Kirari space.

Delhi Well being Minister Satyendra Jain posted a message on the micro-blogging web site Twitter: “Inspected Kirari fire wherein a tragic incidence 9 people died and 3 injured. Ordered Magisterial inquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi Government to provide Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment.”

Assuring that the incident will likely be probed, he advised ANI, “the matter will be investigated thoroughly and orders of the conduction of SDM inquiry has been issued.”

Three youngsters had been among the many 9 individuals who misplaced their lives within the hearth that broke out in a fabric godown in Kirari space on the intervening evening of Sunday and Monday.

Among the many youngsters are six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma stated.

The ADO stated that the three had been siblings and their dad and mom — father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mom Muskan (26) — additionally died within the hearth.

The others who died within the hearth embody Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the proprietor.

They had been declared introduced lifeless by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

This comes merely a month after as many as 43 folks died in a significant hearth tragedy at a manufacturing facility within the Anaj Mandi space of Outdated Delhi.