Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria Joins BJP

Sant Lal Chawaria mentioned that he was disenchanted by the AAP (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi Safai Karamchari Fee chairman and AAP chief Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence social gathering chief Shyam Jaju.

Mr Chawaria, the nationwide common secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is predicted to be pitted seat in opposition to AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Meeting seat.

Welcoming Mr Chawaria into the social gathering’s fold, Mr Jaju mentioned, “I am fully confident that he will play an important role in strengthening the party organization.”

Mr Chawariya mentioned that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and selections had been questioned within the social gathering.

He additionally expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dutifulness in the direction of the nation