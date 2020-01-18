Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Announces First List Of 54 Candidates

Meeting elections in Delhi are scheduled on February eight with outcomes due three days later

New Delhi:

The Congress this night introduced a primary checklist of 54 candidates for Delhi Meeting elections scheduled to be held subsequent month, with former AAP chief Alka Lamba, former ministers Arvinder Singh Pretty and Ashok Walia, and Poonam Azad, the spouse of Kirti Azad, the celebration’s election marketing campaign committee chairman, among the many names on the doc.

The checklist comes a day after the BJP introduced candidates for 57 of the 70 seats which can be going to polls and three days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) revealed its candidates. Neither the Congress nor the BJP have named candidates for the New Delhi seat from which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest.

The Congress will discipline Lakshman Rawat in opposition to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia within the Patpargang seat; the BJP has fielded Ravi Negi from this seat.

Former AAP chief Alka Lamba will contest the Chandni Chowk seat in opposition to the Aam Aadmi Celebration’s Parlad Singh Sawhney and the BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta. Former Delhi Training Minister Arvinder Singh Pretty, who misplaced the battle for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat final 12 months to the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, has been named from from the Gandhi Nagar seat in opposition to the AAP’s Naveen Choudhary.

The celebration can even discipline former Union Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and Mateen Ahmed from the Seelampur seat that noticed violent protests final month over the citizenship legislation.

Shivani Chopra, daughter of three-time MLA Subhash Chopra, will try and proceed her father’s legacy within the Kalkaji constituency, the place she’s going to face the AAP’s Atishi.

The celebration has additionally named Rajesh Lilotia, who misplaced the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat to the BJP’s Hans Raj Hans, to the Mangolpuri seat.

Delhi Meeting elections can be held on February eight and votes can be counted three days later. The election will see Chief Minister Kejriwal’s AAP face-off in opposition to the Congress and the BJP because it makes an attempt to repeat its spectacular haul from 5 years in the past, when it claimed 67 seats.