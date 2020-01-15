Delhi Bar Association Chief, Other Lawyers Join AAP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Sanjeev Nasiar and his group to Aam Aadmi Get together

New Delhi:

Delhi Bar Affiliation president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) within the presence of get together chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. I sincerely hope that the lawyer community will be at the forefront of working for the welfare of the people of Delhi. We will also work for the progress of the lawyer community in Delhi,” stated Mr Nasiar, former in-charge of the BJP’s Human Rights Cell of Delhi.

Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Waqf Board, additionally joined the ruling get together within the nationwide capital.

“The AAP government is the first government to have worked for the welfare of the lawyer fraternity. We stand by AAP and hope that we will be able to work together for the development of Delhi,” he stated.

Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral additionally joined the AAP.