Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stuck in nominations queue with token No. 45

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal is anxiously ready for his flip in a crowded room on the final day of submitting of his nomination papers for the Delhi elections. The Delhi CM missed submitting his papers yesterday, having been delayed by his large roadshow.

Numerous unbiased candidates with out correct nomination papers or sufficient proposers had been refusing to let the Delhi chief minister file his papers. Better Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed round 35 candidates had been inflicting the delay.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted at 2. 36 pm whereas the deadline is three pm.

Kejriwal fights elections from New Delhi Meeting seat

Kejriwal reached the workplace of the Returning Officer (RO) on the Jamnagar Home right here to file his nominations at the moment. On Tuesday, he arrived early on the RO workplace, accompanied by his household, together with mother and father, and get together leaders Pankaj Gupta and Gopal Mohan.

Kejriwal is preventing elections from the New Delhi Meeting seat.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” he stated whereas speaking to the media earlier than submitting his nomination papers.

He stated: “Parties are forming an alliance in Delhi against the AAP, in an unprecedented move.”

“The BJP, Congress and plenty of different events have come collectively… the LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the primary time there may be such a coalition in Delhi. All these events solely have one goal: ‘defeat Kejriwal’.

“And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward. They are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’, I am saying make schools better, hospitals better, give electricity. Their only aim is to defeat Kejriwal,” the AAP chief added.

There was an enormous crowd of candidates on the SDM workplace since morning as Tuesday was the final date for submitting nomination.

The supporters of different candidates accused the police of giving “VIP treatment” to the Chief Minister. Kejriwal confronted protest from the candidates and their supporters contesting towards him on the RO workplace.