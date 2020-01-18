Delhi court convicts 2 men in 5-year-old girl’s rape case which was overshadowed by Nirbhaya case

Hyderabad Disha rape-murder case: All four accused killed in encounter













4 months after the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case in December 2012, one other ugly gang rape of a five-year outdated lady passed off in east Delhi. POCSO court docket convicted two males on Saturday for the sensational 2013 rape case, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.

Shah and Kumar had raped the lady at Gandhi Nagar space and shoved objects in her non-public components on April 15, 2013.Artistic Commons

Further Periods Decide Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar within the case, saying that the kid skilled distinctive depravity and excessive brutality.

Within the five-year outdated lady’s gang rape case, the cost sheet was filed by the Delhi police on Might 24, 2013, towards the 2 accused — Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar, and expenses have been framed towards them by the court docket on July 11 the identical 12 months, it took greater than 5 years to finish recording of the assertion of 57 prosecution witnesses in a Safety of Youngsters towards Sexual Offences (POCSO) court docket. The POCSO court docket recorded the statements of the prosecution witnesses from July 24, 2013, to October 26, 2018.

Shah and Kumar had raped the lady at Gandhi Nagar space and shoved objects in her non-public components on April 15, 2013. That they had fled after committing the crime and leaving the lady at Shah’s room after believing her to be lifeless. The kid was rescued 40 hours in a while April 17, 2013.

“Collective conscience of the society shaken. In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess,” the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court docket mentioned. “The child, who was just 5 years old, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.”

Father of the sufferer expressed satisfaction

The daddy of the sufferer expressed satisfaction on lastly getting justice for his daughter.

“Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years,” he mentioned.

The court docket fastened January 30 for arguments on quantum of sentence.

Shah and Kumar have been arrested by Delhi police individually from Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in Bihar respectively in 2013. The cost sheet was filed on Might 24 that 12 months and expenses have been framed by the court docket on July 11.

It took greater than 5 years to finish the recording of the assertion of 57 prosecution witnesses within the POCSO court docket.

