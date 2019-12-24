Delhi Court Declines Plea Against Telecoms Over Shutdown During Protests

There have been protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on December 19.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Court docket on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea which alleged that telecom companies have been disrupted in numerous elements of the nationwide capital in the course of the anti-citizenship legislation protests in violation of guidelines.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to entertain the PIL after Further Solicitor Normal (ASG) Sanjay Jain, showing for the Centre, informed the court docket the disruption was just for 4 hours on December 19 and was now not persevering with.

There have been protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on December 19.

Further Solicitor Normal (ASG) Sanjay Jain additional stated no guidelines have been violated within the issuance of the route for the prohibition of telecom companies as contended by the petitioner.

The court docket, whereas declining to entertain the matter, stated the petitioner can file a swimsuit for damages if it has suffered any loss as a result of disruption.

The petition contended that the order for prohibition of telecom companies in Delhi was issued by a Deputy Commissioner of Police and never the Secretary, Ministry of House Affairs (MHA) who’s the competent authority to challenge such a route below the related guidelines.