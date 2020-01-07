Delhi Court Issues Death Warrant Against Nirbhaya Convicts

Delhi court docket issued the demise warrant towards all 4 convicts within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape.

A Delhi court docket right this moment issued the demise warrant towards all 4 convicts within the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case. The execution has been scheduled for 7 am on January 22.

Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma have been discovered responsible in 2012 gang-rape, torture and killing of a younger medical scholar in Delhi.

Final month, the Supreme Courtroom dismissed the final evaluate petition within the case, filed by one of many convicts, Akshay Singh.

Nirbhaya’s dad and mom then requested a decrease court docket to situation a demise warrant however the court docket deferred a call till right this moment. “I have been running from pillar to post for one year,” Nirbhaya’s mom broke down earlier than the choose, who consoled her saying he was certain by the regulation.



Listed here are the Reside updates on 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape verdict:

Delhi Fee for Girls Chief Swati MaliwaI mentioned,” Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the ‘Nirbhayas’ living in this country.” Delhi Fee for Girls Chief Swati MaliwaI: Strongly welcome this determination. It’s a win for all of the ‘Nirbhayas’ dwelling on this nation.I salute Nirbhaya’s dad and mom who fought for 7 lengthy years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these folks? Why cannot this time interval be diminished? pic.twitter.com/ziS9mNxXXD – ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020