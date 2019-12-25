Delhi Experiences Longest December Cold Spell After 1997: Weather Office

Most temperature for at present is more likely to hover round 15 diploma Celsius. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Excessive chilly situations continued in Delhi at present because it witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury at 5.four diploma Celsius, three notches beneath the season’s common, the climate workplace stated, including that the town to date has recorded longest and the intense chilly day spell in December month, since 1997.

“Delhi so far has recorded longest and extremely cold day spell in December month, since 1997,” the India Meteorological Division stated.

It additionally stated that whereas Delhi had witnessed 17 chilly days in December 1997, this time it has recorded 10 chilly days in a row. Earlier than this, in December 2014, Delhi noticed extreme chilly persevering with for eight consecutive days, the IMD added.

The India Meteorological Division stated at present will stay chilly and the situations will additional deteriorate to “severe cold” later within the day.

The utmost temperature for at present is more likely to hover round 15 diploma Celsius, the IMD stated.

On Tuesday, the utmost temperature was recorded at 15 diploma Celsius, six notches beneath the season’s common, whereas the minimal was 5.5 levels C, three notches beneath the season’s common.

Not simply Delhi, neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are additionally underneath the grip of extreme chilly wave.

The climate workplace stated the chilly day to extreme chilly day situations will proceed within the metropolis until December 28, together with dense to very dense fog in night time and morning hours.

The air high quality of the nationwide capital was recorded underneath ‘very poor’ class. In line with the Centre-run System of Air High quality and Climate Forecasting (SAFAR), the general air high quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 369 on Wednesday morning.

SAFAR suggests a slight enchancment in wind velocity and air flow, and a marginal enchancment in AQI is forecast for Thursday however throughout the very poor class.

“From Friday onwards winds are forecast to slow down for three days. On Friday the AQI is forecast to deteriorate towards the higher end of the very poor category. The dense fog in the morning hours is likely to continue for the next two days under favourable meteorological conditions,” the SAFAR stated.

It additionally predicts that low floor wind velocity and low air flow are forecast for an prolonged interval from Friday and more likely to result in the buildup of pollution. By December 29, the AQI is more likely to contact increased ranges, it stated.