Delhi Government “Trying To Save” Nirbhaya Case Convicts, Alleges BJP

AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya’s household, Manoj Tiwari stated (File)

New Delhi:

The BJP on Sunday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led authorities of “trying to save” the 4 loss of life row convicts within the Nirbhaya gangrape case as a substitute of making certain justice to her household.

At a press convention held on the celebration headquarters right here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari additionally condemned the suggestion made by senior lawyer Indira Jaising to pardon the Nirbhaya convicts, and questioned her hyperlinks with the Arvind Kejriwal authorities.

Mr Tiwari additionally referred to Ms Jaising’s representations of the Kejriwal authorities previously as he sought to place the AAP dispensation within the dock over her remarks.

The Tihar jail comes beneath the Delhi authorities, and the convicts, who ought to have been knowledgeable concerning the 2017 verdict quickly after, had been knowledgeable two years later in 2019, Mr Tiwari claimed.

“It shows that first the AAP-led government delayed the hanging and now trying to save the four convicts,” he alleged.

And, then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press convention to say, “police are delaying” the proceedings, he stated.

“No political party in the country has done something like this, as the AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya’s family has been waiting for eight years,” Mr Tiwari stated.

A 23-year-old paramedic pupil, who got here to be referred to as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening evening of December 16-17, 2012, in a shifting bus in south Delhi by six individuals, together with the 4 loss of life row convicts, earlier than being thrown out on the street.

She did a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore.

Nirbhaya’s father on Saturday had stated Ms Jaising needs to be “ashamed” of herself for suggesting pardoning the 4 convicts in his daughter’s ugly gangrape case and stated his household is not as “large-hearted” as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

He additionally demanded an apology from Ms Jaising, who is thought for her stand in opposition to capital punishment.

In a tweet on Friday, Ms Jaising has stated, whereas she totally identifies with the ache of Nirbhaya’s mom, she urges her “to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not (did not) want the death penalty for her”.

“We are with you but against death penalty,” she stated.