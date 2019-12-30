Delhi House Where 11 Of Family Were Found Hanging Now Diagnostics Centre

The proprietor of the diagnostic centre stated that he would not imagine in superstitions.

New Delhi:

The bottom flooring of the home the place 11 members of a household dedicated suicide in July final yr, is now a diagnostic centre. The proprietor of the diagnostic centre stated that he would not imagine in superstitions.

“I don’t believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test,” stated Dr Mohan Singh.

“I have no problem with it, this house is convenient as it is near the road. I am not superstitious”, he stated.

Nonetheless, the Hindu priest is seen providing prayers and doing “Havan” to keep off any evil.

“Pujan is being offered to Gauri-Ganesh. Before the start of any new thing Puja is performed as per rituals. One should not believe in superstition and taboo,” stated the priest.

Ravinder a neighborhood stated “What happened, happened. All things are okay now.”

“They were very good people and there is no such things like an evil spirit. Their souls have gone directly to heaven,” stated Suresh, one other native.

The home got here in information final yr when our bodies of seven girls and 4 males have been discovered on July 1. The autopsy report confirmed suicide.