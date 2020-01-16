Delhi Judge Quotes Rabindranath Tagore In Bail Order For Bhim Army Chief

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested for protesting in opposition to Citizenship Act at Jama Masjid.

New Delhi:

A Delhi decide, whereas granting bail to Bhim Military Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, quoted from Rabindranath Tagore’s ”The place the Thoughts is With out Concern” and stated residents have a elementary proper to peaceable protests which can’t be curtailed by the state. Azad has been ordered to remain out of Delhi for 4 weeks and warned in opposition to holding any protest within the capital.

Extra Classes Decide Kamini Lau stated the structure ensures the suitable to protest peacefully.

The Bhim Military chief was arrested on December 21, a day after he protested at Jama Masjid within the outdated quarters of Delhi. He was charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence.

“I am reminded of our reverend patriotic poet Rabindranath Tagore who is most relevant today. When the British followed the policy of divide and rule, Tagore visualised a nation where there is no fear in the minds people and education is attained by all,” Decide Kamini Lau stated.

Rabindranath Tagore wished his countrymen to be trustworthy and considerate. “In our democratic set-up, we have a fundamental right to peaceful protest guaranteed by the Constitution, which cannot be curtailed by the state,” stated the decide.

“However, at the same time, our constitution strikes a fine balance between the rights and duties. While exercising our right of peaceful protest, it is our duty to ensure that no corresponding right of another is violated and no inconvenience was caused to anyone,” she asserted.

“There is no evidence that Azad indulged in violence or inflammatory speech. The only thing he read was the preamble to the constitution, which is a sacred document.”

On Tuesday, the decide had rebuked the police for failing to provide proof of its prices in opposition to Chandrashekhar Azad. She was livid when the prosecutor referred to Azad’s social media posts to argue that he had incited violence and skim out the Bhim Military chief’s tweet about going to a dharna in Jama Masjid. “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India,” stated the decide.