Delhi Launches Housing Scheme For Residents Of Unauthorised Colonies

Arvind Kejriwal has ”Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana” for Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters. (File)

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the ”Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana” for the residents of Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters and mentioned the AAP authorities would supply a pucca home to each citizen of Delhi.

Based on the chief minister, 65,000 households residing in slum areas have been distributed possession certificates on Tuesday and they might quickly be supplied pucca homes.

Talking on the occasion, Mr Kejriwal mentioned that no authorities within the final 70 years has labored for the folks of JJ clusters and these certificates would be certain that these slums wouldn’t be demolished.

The Delhi City Shelter Enchancment Board (DUSIB), which is remitted to assemble homes for the slum dwellers, had launched a survey in June this yr to determine the variety of beneficiaries to be supplied pucca homes.

Round 65,000 households have thus far been coated below the continuing survey.

“It is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us today. The slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government”s survey will be getting pucca houses,” Kejriwal mentioned.

“These certificates are a surety of non-destruction and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses,” he mentioned.