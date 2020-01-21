Delhi Lieutenant Governor Visits Shaheen Bagh, Requests End To Protest

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meets protesters from Shaheen Bagh. (PTI)

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met protesters from Shaheen Bagh and appealed to them to name off their agitation, saying that it has brought on inconvenience to schoolchildren sufferers and basic public.

An eight-member delegation submitted a memorandum of their calls for, together with withdrawal of the Citizenship (Modification) Act to Mr Baijal, an official stated.

Hundreds of individuals, together with ladies and youngsters, have been protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia College in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road,” Mr Baijal tweeted.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Vary) Devesh Srivastava and DCP (South-east) Chimnoy Biswal have been additionally on the assembly.

Based on Mr Baijal’s workplace, the delegation assured him that they’d convey his message to different protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

“The LG also directed the police officers concerned to take all steps as per law to ensure peace and harmony in the area,” officers stated.

Earlier at present, the Nationwide Fee for Safety of Youngster Rights (NCPCR) requested authorities to determine and prepare counselling for kids seen at protests in opposition to the CAA at Shaheen Bagh.