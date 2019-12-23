Delhi Likely To Witness Longest December Cold Spell After 1997

A “severe cold day” is when the utmost temperature is at the least 6.5 levels Celsius under the conventional

The nationwide capital is more likely to witness its longest chilly spell in December after 1997 with the Meteorological Division predicting one other chilly day on Tuesday.

In line with Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Division’s regional forecasting centre, a “cold day” is when the utmost temperature is at the least four.5 notches under the conventional.

A “severe cold day” is when the utmost temperature is at the least 6.5 levels Celsius under the conventional, he mentioned.

Since December 16, the nationwide capital has witnessed eight consecutive chilly days or an eight-day chilly spell to this point, he mentioned, including that it has already equalled the eight-day chilly spell in December 2014.

One other chilly day is predicted on Tuesday, Mr Srivastava mentioned.

“Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell in December 1997,” he mentioned.

The nationwide capital could witness a chilly wave on December 28 and 29 because the minimal temperature is more likely to drop to four levels Celsius, he mentioned.