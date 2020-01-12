Delhi May Get Light To Moderate Rain This Week

Most temperature is predicted to remain round 17-18 levels Celsius from January 15 to 17

New Delhi:

Two successive Western Disturbances (WD) throughout the subsequent week are prone to trigger rains within the nationwide capital area (NCR), based on India Meteorological Division (IMD) officers.

The primary western disturbance is predicted on Monday, which can usher in gentle rain over the NCR. The wind pace could possibly be 20 kmph over some areas, stated Kuldeep Srivastava, senior IMD scientist.

The second western disturbance would happen between January 15 and January 17 and would usher in very gentle rain or drizzle in direction of January 15 night time, Mr Srivastava stated.

Nevertheless, on January 16 the IMD expects gentle or reasonable rain. On January 17 the NCR would possibly witness very gentle rain or drizzle, Mr Srivastava stated.

Throughout these three days, the utmost temperature is predicted to remain round 17-18 levels Celsius.