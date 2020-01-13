Delhi Metro 1493 vacancy: 1493 recruitment in Delhi Metro, last day of application today

DMRC Notification 2020: Both Executive and Non-Executive posts in Delhi Metro. But today is the last date for application for recruitment. The candidates who want to apply tonight 11. 59 till One can apply from www.delhimetrorail.com. These recruits will be on a 2-year contract. Their age limit has been kept from 18 to 30 years. The fourth category is contractual non-executive. Their age limit has been kept from 18 to 28 years.

In this exam, in the first paper 120 multiple choice questions will be asked. For every wrong question one third mark will be deducted. The examination will be of 1.5 hours. There will be 60 questions in Paper-2. This exam will be of 45 marks. The merit list will be made by looking at the marks of both the examinations.

Let us tell you that recruitment has been done on total 1493 posts in Delhi Metro. These include vacancies on the posts of executive executives 60, vacancies on regular non-executive positions 929, vacancies on executive contracts (2 years) 106 and non-executive contract (2 years) posts 398 vacancy has come out.

Apart from this, information related to the admit card will be given through email-SMS. The selection process is set aside for different posts.

Those in the regular executive category, whose age 18 can apply 106 is between. That is, those born 02. 12. 1989 before and 01. 12. 2001. Age limit 18 to 18 for many posts in the regular non-executive category. Year kept and for many posts 18 to 30 year Is kept. The posts in the third category are contractual executives.